Quayson more deserving of nolle prosequi than Aisha Huang, Delta Forces – Asiedu Nketiah

General News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has backed calls for the state to discontinue the criminal case brought against James Gyakye Quayson, Member of Parliament for Assin South.



Asiedu Nketiah said the NDC sees the case which is currently before the Accra High Court as one of persecution not prosecution.



“I am also adding that the president and his Attorney-General must file a nolle prosequi because we see it (the trial) as persecution,” he told a journalist with Oyerepa FM this week when the Assin North MP was sworn into office having won a June 27 by-election.



He explained further that given a history of high-profile cases involving criminality that government has filed discontinuance, it is clear the MP deserves the same with his case.



He cited the twin cases of nolle prosequi filing by government for Chinese illegal small-scale mining queen, Aisha Huang in 2018 and the case of Delta Forces – a pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group that attacked the courts in 2017.



“Do you know people who have benefitted from nolle prosequi? Aisha Huang was released after all the damage that she wreaked, Osafo Maafo made comments to the effect that there were economic benefits.



“Criminals have been left off because of nolle prosequi, how is it a problem that for an elected Member of Parliament, a similar call is made and people are after Dormaahene. Gyakye Quayson is more than qualified for nolle prosequi,” he added.



The call for nolle prosequi became topical this week after the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II called or charges against Quayson to be dropped. His comments received backlash and support even though government has formally rejected it.







