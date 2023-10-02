QNET announces hotline for Sub-Saharan Africa to crack down on scammers

General News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company that employs a direct selling business model, stands firm in its commitment to transparency and taking decisive action against individuals misrepresenting its brand. To reinforce this commitment, the company announces the launch of a Compliance Hotline on WhatsApp (+233256630005) specifically tailored for its operations in Sub-Saharan African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, Liberia, Cameroon, Mali, Guinea, Benin, Togo, and others.



Transparency is of paramount importance in the direct selling industry, especially in emerging economies where QNET continues to gain traction. The company actively encourages strict adherence to its Code of Conduct and Compliance Policies and Procedures, aiming to set and maintain high industry standards.



In a concerted effort to combat policy violations and discourage unethical practices, QNET has taken robust disciplinary actions against those found in breach. Over the past three years, QNET has terminated numerous independent representatives (IRs) across 30 countries for non-compliance, policy violations, and unethical behavior. The legal representatives of QNET have aided authorities from nine African nations in submitting complaints against more than 50 Independent Representatives (IRs). These actions underscore QNET's unwavering commitment to upholding the integrity of the direct selling industry.



Mr. Biram Fall, QNET’s Regional General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasized, "To enhance communication with our stakeholders in Sub-Saharan African markets, including customers, independent representatives, and distributors, QNET has introduced the WhatsApp Compliance Hotline exclusively for this region. The hotline number is now operational, enabling individuals to easily reach out with questions or concerns regarding QNET's policies and procedures or to report any irregularities. Our dedication to transparency and the fight against scammers remains steadfast, and we continue to collaborate with security and judicial agencies across the region to deter fraudulent activities."



QNET encourages the public to utilize the QNET WhatsApp Compliance Hotline for Sub-Saharan African markets (+233256630005) or reach out via email to network.integrity@qnet.net for inquiries related to the company's Policies and Procedures, Code of Ethics, complaints, or to report any irregularities. This hotline offers both English and French as language options.