Put a cap on GTLE resits now! - EduWatch urges National Teaching Council

An education watchdog in Ghana, EduWatch, has called on the National Teaching Council (NTC) to limit the number of times a teacher could retake a paper should he or she fail the first attempt of the Ghana Teacher Licensure Exam (GTLE).



This is in response to the revelation that some teachers who participated in the resit of the 2023 licensure exam were writing it for the 9th time.



In a Facebook post, the Executive Director of EduWatch, Kofi Asare, explained that about 87 percent of the teachers failed in Literacy.



Kofi Asare also expressed his disappointment at how some teachers answered the Literacy questions he's been reviewing.



Therefore, he proposed that to improve the quality of teachers allowed in the classroom to impart knowledge to pupils, the NTC should narrow the resit window.



"87% of teacher licensure resit candidates failed literacy again. Is it true some were writing for the 9th time?

NTC, please, place a cap on resits NOW!" he appealed.



"Some of the literacy scripts I have been reviewing are very nauseating. I just can’t imagine how our classrooms would be if such calibre who cannot string a sentence together in English found their way in there without the licensure.



"The thought of they having graduated from the university even gives me catarrh. How did they graduate without basic literacy?" he queried.



EduWatch, however, commended the works of NTC for straining the best from the worst to ensure improved education in schools.



"The National Teaching Council is doing a good job by sieving the best for our schools.

We must refurbish the entire education system," he added.



