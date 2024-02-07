Public Accounts Committee directs NIA boss Ken Attafuah to repay GH¢98K used for SSNIT penalty

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Parliament has instructed Prof. Kenneth Attafuah, the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), to reimburse over GH¢98,000 deducted from the Authority’s Account as a penalty for the delayed transfer of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions.



Due to the NIA's failure to promptly remit SSNIT contributions, the penalty was covered using the Authority’s funds.



The Public Accounts Committee, in line with the Auditor General’s recommendation, has confirmed that Prof. Ken Attafuah and the financial controller should be held accountable for the cost of the penalty.



During his appearance before the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday, February 7, the Executive Secretary of the NIA was given a one-month deadline to repay the amount.



“The recommendation is that you should refund the money, the money should be refunded from the Chief Executive and Financial Controller. You have come to explain why you did not pay the money you withheld to SSNIT but the committee will not accept your explanation.



“So the recommendation of the Auditor General still holds, the Chief Executive and the Financial Controller should go and refund the money to the recovery account of the auditor general and this should be done in one month.”



