Prosecute men that defile young girls – Educationist

Educationist, Nii Armah Addy

Educationist, Nii Armah Addy, wants men who defile minors to be prosecuted and dealt with to deter others from engaging in the act.



According to him, a study must be conducted to ascertain the reasons for which some men prefer to go for young girls instead of persons of age.



If the results show that elderly men are defiling teenage girls without their consent, they must be made to face the law, he told UniversNews.



He was speaking on the back of the recent spike in cases of teenage pregnancies in the country.



“We all know in the law, the permissible age for sex in Ghana is 16 years, so under 16 years any girl involved in sex is known as defilement and if it is defilement, who is the other party, who are the men?"



“So a study must be conducted to find out if the men are off age and are engaging with minors. If the research turns out that the men who engage in sex with these girls are of higher age and the girls are of a lower age of consent, they must face the consequence of the law,” he stressed.



For him, it would be prudent to counsel and guide teenage girls after pregnancy, so they can stand the effect of stigmatization on their lives.



He was hopeful this can turn things around for them to be able to continue their education, even after getting pregnant.



“…so these girls will have to go through counselling because you know they will face stigmatization from their colleagues because they are pregnant or have given birth and having to come back to school."



“It’s a whole lot of things, they need counselling and also the opportunity to return to school after giving birth,” he suggested.

