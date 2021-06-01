Teacher defiles minor, bribes her with ¢20 cedis

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: GNA

A 41-year-old teacher has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old student at Manhean in Accra.



Mac-Elvis Hoeyi, charged with defilement, however, pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, admitted Hoeyi to bail in the sum of GHC60,000 with three sureties, two of the sureties are to be public servants earning not less than GHC2, 000 a month.



The matter has been adjourned to Friday, June 18.



Prosecuting, Sergeant Richard Opoku Aniagyei narrated that the victim’s mother, a trader and resident of Manhean reported the case.



Sgt Aniagyei said Hoeyi was also a resident of Nsakina, and the victim’s teacher.



On Saturday, May 8, at about midday, the mother sent her daughter to a nearby pharmacy shop to buy her cocoa buttercream.



While she was on her way to get the cream from another source, as the pharmacy had run out of stock, she met Hoeyi, who was then driving his car.



He offered to send her to get the cream for her mother but instead, lured her to his room at Nsakina to have sex with her, according to the prosecution.



During the act, however, she cried out in pain for help.



Hoeyi, subsequently, gagged her with his palm, amid bleeding by the victim.



The Prosecution said the accused gave the victim GHC20.00, thereafter, and warned her not to tell anyone about the incident, otherwise, she would die.



The victim’s mother, meanwhile, had learned about how Hoeyi had picked her daughter to Nsakina.



Later when the victim returned home, her mother questioned her about what had happened, but she declined to disclose any information.



However, when her mother sent her to a hospital, she narrated her ordeal.



Following a threat from her mother to send her to their hometown to continue her education the victim left the house to stay with a friend.



The mother, therefore, reported the matter to the Domestic Violence Victims Support Unit in the Greater Accra Region and a police medical form was issued to send the victim for examination and treatment.



According to the Prosecution, the medical form was fully endorsed after examination and treatment, resulting in the arrest of Hoeyi.



