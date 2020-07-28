General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Prof Opoku-Agyemang condemns violence at voters’ registration centres

NDC Running Mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate of flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, has condemned the reported violence at some registration centres, saying it is unbefitting of a nation touted as a fulcrum of democracy.



“As if this is not bad enough, the level of violence, brute force, blood-letting and sheer breakdown of law and order in an otherwise straightforward act of registering to vote is unbefitting of this nation that was until recently, a fulcrum of democracy in our region,” she said.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang said this in Accra during her inaugural address as the NDC’s running mate for the forthcoming December 7 General Election.



“All we are doing right now is what has always been a very simple exercise of registration.”



“What is not so simple this time is that the exercise is taking place in a time of a dreadful pandemic that is still evolving, and our case numbers still rising,” she said.



“How did we descend into this situation? The answer is simple: when there appears to be selective justice; when some offenders are not even placed on the hook but are hailed and promoted for being nasty and violent, the logical outcome is what we see.”



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the situation of people dying and being harassed because they had decided to register to vote was not a story they could tell any child in the future, especially when the curriculum was hinged on tolerance.



“We are all Ghanaians, and we love this country deeply. Do not let anyone make you feel otherwise.”



She said the choice in the election was clear, which was to build a Ghana where every citizen, regardless of background, was afforded equal opportunity to become their best selves.



“Let our politics deviate from this unproductive path of injustice and non-peace. Ghana does not belong to any select few. We the People, all of us, are the protectors and owners of this country for our collective good and for that of generations unborn,” Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said.



She noted that what made Ghana so special was that the various ethnic groups, religions, and diverse backgrounds notwithstanding, all had come together as one people under one flag, inspired by the sacrifices of the ancestors, to create a great country.



“And everyone’s ancestor has been a worthy contributor to this space now called Ghana, whose artificial borders, sadly, we seek to make even more artificial.”



She said diversity was a source of great strength and that “whether you are Ga, Mfante, Sisali, Ewe, Gonja, Asante, Nzema, Mamprusi, or any other ethnic group, you are valued as a Ghanaian.”



She urged all to be confident and resolve to contribute to the serious business of nation building adding; “The time is now.”









