General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Prof. Agyekum descends on SHS students insulting Prez Akufo-Addo

Prof. Kofi Agyekum, Dean of School of Performing Arts, UG

Dean of the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum has descended heavily on the final year Senior High School (SHS) students who have resorted to vandalism and insults because they couldn't answer their exam questions.



A video circulating on social media captured some students vandalizing their school properties and others describing President Nana Akufo-Addo in an unprintable language.



This is because, prior to the final exams, the students had leaked questions that they thought would appear in the exams but entered their examination halls to meet different questions.



Those who relied on the leaked questions, after the exam, hurled insults at the President, blaming him for their failure in the examination.



They used strong words to register their displeasure, apparently to say as they have enjoyed free education, they expected to also have free questions or grades.



Prof. Kofi Agyekum, popularly called Opanyin Agyekum, contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', was appalled by the character of the young people.



He wondered what the society is turning into to have students disrespect the Head of State.



Addressing the students' insubordination, he said "there is a thin difference between foolishness and madness. This is madness."



He cautioned the students to concentrate on their studies and stop blaming the President for their inability to write their exams.



He further advised them to learn to respect the elderly, particularly a 76-year old President Nana Akufo-Addo.



"You may be brilliant than your elderly. You may be beautiful than the elderly, after all, we say the beautiful ones are not yet born. You can even be wiser but you can never be older than the elderly. So, respect your elderly.



"You have to accord respect to your elders. There is blessing in respect," he stressed.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.