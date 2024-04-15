Prof Adei opens up on how he was ‘kicked out’ as GRA board chairman

General News of Monday, 15 April 2024

The former Chairperson of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Prof Emeritus Stephen Adei, has opened up on the circumstances that supposedly led to him losing his role as the board chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



Prof Adei, in a recent interview with GHOne TV, is reported to have asserted that he was forced out of his role in 2023.



He said that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government on his blind side, constituted a new GRA board without even telling him that his services were no longer required.



“I was never notified of my exit [as GRA board chair]. I was at home and saw that a new board had been constituted.



“It is the most disrespectful way of saying goodbye to any board, but this is Ghana,” he is quoted to have said by GHOne TV in a post shared on social media on April 9, 2024.



The former NDPC chairman, who is also a former rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), was sworn in as the board chairman of the GRA in September 2019.



He, in an interview in 2023, touted how his leadership helped the GRA meet its revenue targets, despite the fact that he was working there for free.



“As board chairman of GRA, I never took a dime but I worked diligently for GRA to meet its revenue targets.



''With this, many saw me as being in government when I was not in government but only working for the good of the country,” he stated.



He added, “Even as the chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), I prepared a document dubbed [email protected] and wanted the buy-in of the government. To date, the government is not meeting me.”



