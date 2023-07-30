Prayer, high spirits: Adom-Otchere recounts meeting with Cecilia Dapaah and husband

General News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

News reporter Paul Adom-Otchere has narrated a meeting with embattled former sanitation minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband at their residence in Accra.



The Good Evening Ghana host disclosed that he had specially been invited by the former minister to their residence in the midst of the brouhaha surrounding missing monies from her home.



Paul said on the July 27 edition of his show that he met the minister after which she asked that he greets the husband who was also around.



“For an 84-year-old man to tell you late 40s that God bless you from his heart, blessings, I received it,” he said in reaction to the husband’s blessings for his efforts.



He narrated how Cecilia Dapaah offered his food. “I was looking at her and I was laughing. This is a woman in trouble and she was in that high spirits,” he remarked.



“We had a chat, we talked about how she is doing and her husband comes into the conversations again,” he added, speaking at length about how the husband asked of his ancestry and related some work that he has previously done in the nort as far back as 1971.



“So, I am talking to Cecilia Dapaah and I am asking, is this the whole house? Is this where the five-hour search was conducted? What five hours?” she retorted according to Adom-Otchere’s account.







