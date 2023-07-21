You are here: HomeNews2023 07 21Article 1809221

General News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sanitation minister tops trends after courts document reveals over $1m was stolen from her house

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, is topping trends on social media after news of her and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, being robbed at their home in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra.

Court documents reveal that the minister and her family lost US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis in cash; assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000 and handbags, perfumes, and jewellery valued at US$95,000, during the robbery.

Many Ghanaians on social media, including leading politicians, have been left dumbfounded by the news.

Many are asking how the minister and her husband come by such an amount of wealth.

“How did the Minister (Cecilia Dappaah) and her husband come by this quantum of money? Is their home a bank? We must all be interested in finding out the source of the money,” the Member of Parliament for Builsa South wrote.

Broadcaster Bridget Otoo also wrote on Twitter, “Wow! I’m speechless on a Friday morning Wow”.

