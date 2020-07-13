General News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: GNA

Population of Aflao is unknown to many - Torgbui Fiti

Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area, Torgbui Amenya Fiti V

Torgbui Amenya Fiti V, Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area in the Ketu South Municipality has said majority of Ghanaians did not understand the make-up of Aflao and Ketu South in general, which explained the name tag on its people as foreigners.



He said “Aflao is the second most populous town in terms of population after Ho in the entire Volta Region” as it attracted people of different ethnic backgrounds to settle in the town and satellite communities for trade purposes.



"Because of the border, the busiest in the country and which “gives direct access to Lome, the capital city of the Republic of Togo, the large numbers must be expected.”

Torgbui Fiti, who was speaking on Saturday when the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Mahama and his delegation paid a courtesy call on him at his palace, said the over 70,000 population of Aflao was real and a bargaining power of the people for development.



The Paramount Chief, who likened the numbers in Aflao to a “beautiful daughter” explained that the area had multi-ethnic settlers including Muslims, whose tradition allowed them to marry about four women, thus, increasing their numbers.



"To counter any future challenge of indigenes being overtaken, he encouraged his subjects to forgo Christian marriage for the traditional ones to catch up."



“Let our number be our bargaining power for the political parties to pursue. Even if the people of Aflao don’t have anything to offer Ghana at all, we have the power and it’s our numbers. But again, we have the border, the third in line after Tema Harbour and Kotoka International Airport in terms of revenue generation in the country and so, I won’t forgive any government that won’t take care of my people.”



Mr John Dramani Mahama, former President and Flagbearer of the NDC, said many Ghanaians kept mistaking Ketu South Municipality with a population of 160,756 according to the 2010 population and Housing Census and projected to be 202,614 by 2020, to be just the Aflao area noting, “Ketu South is not Aflao.”



He said the next Mahama Government would consider dividing Ketu South currently having three traditional areas, Klikor Traditional Area, Somey Traditional Area and Aflao Traditional Area into three distinct administrative districts.

