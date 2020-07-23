General News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Politicians should be banned from registration centres - Security Analyst

Security Analyst and Foreign Relations Expert, Adib Saani has raised concerns over the prevalent attitude of politicians gallivanting around registration or voting centres with armed men.



According to him, these occurrences breed violence and subsequently disrupt our political processes in the country.



He made these comments concerning the incident that occurred in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, where the MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson admitted to firing shots at a voter registration centre.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he explained, “it is high time we stopped the Members of Parliament (MP) and all that from moving from polling station to polling station to supervise. It is the work of the police and the Electoral Commission. When they go to these places, they don’t go alone, they go with an army which can disrupt the processes”.



He furthered that the Minister’s action was a bad precedent which can lead to violence at other polling stations.



“What she did was irresponsible and it will set a dangerous precedent. And everyone who visits a polling centre will carry a gun which will cause fear for all and possibly cause us all to suffer”, he added.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Awutu Senya East Constituency and Minister of Special Development Initiative, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has admitted to firing shots at a voter registration centre in her constituency on Monday (July 20, 2020) “to protect herself”.









