Police to engage #occupyJulorbiHouse organisers for debriefing after 3-day protest

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Police say they are looking forward to engaging with the organisers of #OccupyJulorbi House demonstration in a debriefing session after the three-day protest ended in Accra on Saturday, September 23, 2023.



The Police arrested the demonstrators on the first day and prevented them from exercising their constitutional rights, a move that was widely condemned by well-meaning Ghanaians and civil society organisations.



Day two was peaceful as the protestors defied a heavy downpour but still could not march to the Jubilee House, the seat of government.



Day three saw a massive police presence. They were in full combat gear and mounted their barricades across the road leading to the Jubilee House to prevent the protesters from advancing to press home their demands.



The protestors are demanding an improvement in the cost of living, an end to corruption and an improved economy among other things.



In a post-protest statement, the Police has issued an apology to the public for any inconveniences caused, particularly those caught in vehicular holdups during the three-day demonstration organised by the Democracy Hub group.



The Police expressed their gratitude to the public, especially the residents of Accra, for their support and understanding, acknowledging their vital role in maintaining law and order during the demonstration.



Now that the demonstration has concluded, the Police emphasised that they are not opposed to anyone or any group exercising their right to demonstrate.



They say they have a history of providing security for demonstrations and are committed to doing so within the bounds of the law.



In their statement, the Police urged the public to continue partnering with them as they strive to strengthen democratic principles and uphold peace and security in the nation.