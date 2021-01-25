General News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Police stops demo against reappointment of Archibald Letsa

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa has been renominated as Volta Regional Minister

The Volta regional command of the Ghana Police Service has warned the public not to take part in a demonstration being organized by a pro-New Patriotic Party group in Ho against the reappointment of Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa as the regional minister.



The demonstration which is slated for Monday, 25th January, 2021 is to show open disapproval and objection to the re-nomination of Dr. Letsa who was the regional minister between 2017-2020.



According to the group, the Volta NPP Grassroots For Justice, Dr. Letsa’s reappointment would be a setback to achieving President Akufo-Addo’s vision of winning the hearts of people of the Volta Region- a region that remains the stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



The group also stated that, Dr. Letsa failed to deliver to expectation, as he did not serve in the interest of the party during his first administration, while adding that, the party’s target of winning five parliamentary seats in the region was not achieved due to his refusal to play his mandated roles and support activities of the party.



However, the police in a statement issued on Sunday, said the demonstration has not been sanctioned by the command due to the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the region.



“Information reaching the Volta regional Police command indicate that an unknown group intends to demonstrate on the streets of Ho township on Monday. 25 January, 2021 to register their displeasure on the nomination of Hon. Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa as the Volta Regional minister designate,” the statement read.



It added that, “And whereas the command per any properly organised special event by members of the public is duty-bound to provide security for law abiding citizens to engage in such legitimate activities like demonstrations and processions, the upsurge in Covid-19 cases across the country and particularly the Volta region makes it obvious that such an event will endanger public health and safety.”



As a result, the police command is cautioning the public against any such moves.



“In view of the above, the command is resolved to promote public health and safety. Accordingly, an intended ENOUGH IS ENOUGH demonstration in Ho has not been sanctioned by the command and all must take note and be warned of the consequences of non compliance.”



Klefe Traditional Authority backs Letsa



Despite the disapproval from some party members the Klefe Traditional Area has issued a statement in support of the re-nomination of Dr. Letsa.



According to the Paramount Chief of the Traditional Area, Togbe Koku Dzaga XI, the people of the Zendo community are solidly behind the minister-designate, who they believe would use his rich experience to bring development into the region.