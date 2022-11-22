Police start probe into viral video of officers assaulting tricycle passenger

General News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police have announced the start of formal investigations, through the Police Professional Standards Bureau, into a viral video in which two officers are captured assaulting a citizen.



A November 22 statement posted on Facebook confirmed that the incident took place at Asankragwa stressing that the victim had been contacted to assist with investigations.



"The matter is being handled by the Police Professional Standards Bureau and the officers involved, Inspector Prince Awuah and G/Cpl. John Ahiamata both with the Divisional MTTD Asankrangwa have been referred to the Bureau to be taken through the due process of the law," the statement added.



About the viral video



In the viral video, the two officers are captured beating up a man who was refusing arrest after being allegedly caught with marijuana in a tricycle.



The policemen were forcing the man to enter a vehicle, but he was resisting, which led to the police slapping and kicking him as they were telling him to enter the car.



The man could be heard saying that the package was not for him as the police were hitting him and forcing him into the car.



“It (the package) does not belong to me. Officer the pack is not mine. Officer let me call my director for you. Kindly let me call my director for you.



“It is not mine. Did you see me holding something? I was sitting at the back of the tricycle with some women. Why didn’t you arrest the driver of the tricycle too,” he said in Twi.



Bystanders can be heard urging the man to corporate with the police.



Read the police statement below:



POLICE INVESTIGATE ASANKRANGWA VIRAL VIDEO



The Police have commenced investigation into a viral video in which two Police officers are seen struggling with a member of the public and assaulting him in the process.



The victim has been contacted to assist the investigation.



The matter is being handled by the Police Professional Standards Bureau and the officers involved, Inspector Prince Awuah and G/Cpl. John Ahiamata both with the Divisional MTTD Asankrangwa have been referred to the Bureau to be taken through the due process of the law.



SARA