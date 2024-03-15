Ghana police, national security deny arresting notorious social media troll

General News of Friday, 15 March 2024

The Ghana Police Service and the Ministry of National Security have denied arresting, Albert Nat Hyde, a.k.a. Bongo Ideas, a young Ghanaian man known for trolling people on social media.



Several reports on social media on Thursday, March 14, 2024, indicated that National Security Operatives picked up Bongo Ideas from his home in Accra because of derogatory comments he shared about First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo on social media.



One of his family relations in an interview with blogger, Zion Felix, alleged that some security operatives in police uniform picked him up at 2:00 am and attempts to find him at police stations in Accra have proven futile.



The police and the Ministry of National Security have now issued statements; refuting claims that they have arrested Bongo Ideas.



The police in its statement said that it had contacted the family of the social media troll who has indicated that he is home.



"The attention of the Ghana Police Service has been drawn to Social Media reports that one Albert Nat Hyde a.k.a. Bongo Ideas has been arrested by the Police.



"The Ghana Police Service has not arrested the said individual. The Police has contacted a relative who has confirmed that Bongo Ideas is at home," the police wrote on Facebook on Friday, March 15, 2024.”



The national security also indicated that Bongo Ideas has not been arrested by it or any of its partner agencies.



“The Ministry of National Security has taken note of claims on social media that its personnel have allegedly arrested Albert Nat Hyde (Alias Bongo Ideas). The Ghanaian public should take note that no such arrest has been effected by the Ministry or its allied agencies.



“To this end, the Ghanaian public is urged to disregard speculations about the arrest of Albert Nat Hyde by the Ministry of National Security,” it wrote.



