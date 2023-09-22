Police meet organisers of #OccupyJulorBiHouse demo

General News of Friday, 22 September 2023

The Ghana Police Service has held a meeting with some leaders of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration to address concerns arising from the arrests made during the first day of the protest.





According to a statement from the police, the meeting, which took place between the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, other representatives of the police and leaders of the protest, aimed to foster communication and collaboration between both parties.



It comes in response to the arrest of some demonstrators during the initial day of the #OccupyJulorbi House demonstration.



The police expressed that they do not oppose individuals or groups seeking to exercise their right to demonstrate, however, their concern was regarding the intended location of the demonstration, the Jubilee House, which is designated as a security zone.



“At the meeting, the Police reechoed that the Service is not against any person or group of persons who want to demonstrate as it has a track record of providing security for demonstrations in the past. However, in this instant case, the police concern was the location of the intended demonstration, the Jubilee House, which is a designated security zone,” part of the statement read.



The leaders of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration also assured the police that they would engage their members to reach a possible compromise regarding the venue of the demonstration.



“The leaders of the group assured the Police during the meeting that they would hold a discussion with their members to come to a possible compromise as to the venue of the demonstration and revert to the police.



“The leaders of the group assured the police that they would talk to their members to leave the streets while awaiting either a compromise decision between the police and the demonstrators on an alternative venue or determination of the matter by the court” the statement added.





The police further clarified that, according to their records no evidence or reported case of assault against the demonstrators.



They encouraged anyone with contradictory information to come forward for investigation.



The #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration seeks to demand accountability and transparency from the government.



Protesters have been asking the government to be transparent and accountable in the way it is handling the economy.



