Police lock-up Fantasy Dome after Christ Embassy’s ‘coronavirus super spreader’ crusade

General News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service says it has locked up Fantasy Dome, one of the nation’s biggest auditoriums after it hosted an event that has been described as a potential COVID-19 super spreader.



In a press release signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, the Police Service said having sighted videos from an event organized by the youth wing of Christ Embassy Church, it is investigating what it has seen to be a flagrant disregard for COVID-19 protocols during the event held on Friday, April 30, 2021.



According to the police, it was not notified about the event and did not provide security for the church programme which it said has placed the “entire country at risk of spreading COVID-19”.



“The event advertised as a Church Service which ordinarily did not require notice under the Public Order Act, was organized at the blind side of the Police. Police have since Sunday morning locked up the Fantasy Dome and have started questioning leaders of the church and Management of Fantasy Dome about the event. Any person found culpable will be arrested and duly prosecuted,” the release stated.



Read the full release by the Police below:



