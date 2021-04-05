Police intensify patrols on beaches in Cape Coast

Regional News of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Central Regional Police Command has intensified patrols on beaches in the Cape Coast Metropolis as directed by the President to ensure adherence to the COVID-19 measures to curtail the spread.



The annual ritual of celebrating Easter at the beaches had been suspended due to the pandemic.



The President's directive also bans large funerals and other social activities, which were breeding grounds for the virus.



The Ghana News Agency, during a visit to some beaches in the Metropolis, observed a heavy police presence ensuring that no one flouted the rules.



An officer, who pleaded anonymity, told the GNA that they reported around 0500 hours each day to prevent people from accessing the beach.



A staff at a popular spot at OLA Beach, who only gave his name as Mensah, said some people came to buy drinks and food in takeaway packs but patronage was low.