Police extend gratitude to stakeholders for peaceful demonstration

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ghana Police Service hss expressed its gratitude to all stakeholders for their cooperation and support during the demonstration organized by the Minority Group in Parliament today, Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023.



A statement issued by the Police said “We wish to once again assure the public that the Police remain committed to upholding our democratic values and will continue to work together with all stakeholders to ensure peace, security, law and order in our beloved country.”



The #OccupyBoG demonstration by the Minority in Parliament was to call out Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison over what they say is wanton dissipation of the scarce financial resources at the bank.



The demonstration was also intended to call out Dr. Ernest Addison, and his lieutenants to vacate their posts after they allegedly supervised the loss of ¢60.8 billion.