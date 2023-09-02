Police Service promotions between 2008 and 2016 were politically motivated – COP Mensah

Politics of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

COP Alex George Mensah, the police service’s current director of operations, told the ad hoc committee investigating the leaked audio on the attempt to depose IGP Dr. George Akufo-Addo that promotion in the service between 2008 and 2016 was politically motivated.



He said that some police personnel promoted during these times did so because the NDC was in power.



According to him, his promotion was delayed for more than 8 years, and it required the NPP government to elevate him.



He further said that the present IGP was promoted to Commissioner solely because the NDC was in power, rather than because he earned it.



His remarks elicited a response from Vice Chair of the Committee James Agalga, who called his statements untrue.



He disagreed with the allegations and requested that the Committee make an exception.



The Chairman’s counsel, Atta Akyea, responded, stating the officer’s comments were his personal perspective and did not reflect the genuine situation of promotions in the military.



When asked if his promotion was because his party, the NPP, was in power, he stated that he was promoted because he was due.



He emphasised that promotion under the NDC is usually politically influenced, but it is not the same as in the NPP.