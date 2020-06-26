Health News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: GNA

Police Hospital receives equipment to enhance health care delivery

The Police Hospital on Thursday received medical equipment to support the Emergency Department and Isolation Centre as a complement to the government’s efforts towards the fight against COVID-19.



The items included a volumetric infusion pump, Syringe infusion pump, and Primary infusion giving set and assorted 3M products.



Mr Daniel Morkla, the Chief Executive Officer of Health Tech Ghana Limited, who presented the medical equipment, expressed concern about the pressure on the Police Hospital due to the prevailing circumstances.



He said the company decided to support the Hospital to reduce the pressure and ensure better service delivery to all patients.



He encouraged the business community to consider supporting the Police Hospital under their corporate social responsibility budget.



DCOP Dr Ebenezer Ewusi-Emmim, the Acting Director of Ghana Police Hospital, who received the equipment, express gratitude to the company and also called on other individuals and non-governmental organisations to go to their aid.



He said the donation would go a long way to support better service delivery to clients, especially at the Accident and Emergency Unit.

