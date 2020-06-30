xxxxxxxxxxx of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Police Commander arrests voter ID card applicants without nose masks at Koforidua

Two applicants at a voters registration centre without nose masks have been arrested by the Koforidua-Effiduase District Police Commander, Mr. S.A Young at Police station polling Station in Ogua Electoral Area in New Juaben North Constituency of the Eastern Region.



The two are a female and a male.



The Police commander who was on a monitoring exercise with his men ordered for the arrest of the two applicants.



He also ensured that applicants who had massed up observed social distancing protocols.



Meanwhile, there are armed military personnel also patrolling the registration Centers in the Eastern Regional Capital.



Averagely an applicant spends 2 to 3 hours in a queue but spends about 10 minutes going through the registration process.



At Police Station Polling station, 25 had registered as at 9:40 am using Ghana Card as means of identity.



As at 10:06 am, 30 persons have duly registered at Obotanso Polling Station all using the Ghana Card as proof of identity.



As at 10:16 am only 29 applicants have been registered at the Effiduase Methodist Chapel registration center. One of the registrants was registered through the guarantor system.



At Effiduase Methodist JHS, as at 10:30am, 30 qualified applicants had been registered.



Effiduase Methodist primary registration center had registered 34 applicants as at 10:41 am.



43 had registered at MTTU Polling station as of 10:53 am all using NIA as proof of identity.





