Source: GNA

Plan Ghana-International trains 30 girls to acquire skills

Thirty vulnerable girls selected from Plan International-Ghana’s partner communities in Central Region have been trained on how to sew re-usable nose masks and pads to help them make a living.



The three-day training was to support the beneficiaries to be self- reliant by acquiring their basic needs.



Mr Richard Buadu of the Central Programme Unit of Plan at a ceremony to close the workshop said the organization has within a month and half provided thousands of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to health facilities as well as communities in its area of operation.



They include; Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Awutu-Senya District Health Directorate and the Winneba Township.



The move he noted, was in line with its corporate social responsibility to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in its catchment area and beyond.



He urged the girls to use the knowledge and skills acquired and be Ambassadors to train others in their localities for others to also enjoy the benefits of the programme.



Mr Buadu urged them not only to concentrate on their new means to earn a living, but also to strictly comply with the COVID-19 protocols, especially social distancing , wearing of face masks and washing of hands under running water to protect themselves from contracting the Virus.



Some participation who spoke with the GNA thanked the Almighty and Plan International-Ghana for supporting the less privileged in society and assured that the knowledge and skills acquired would be utilized to make a difference in their communities.





