Petition Hearing: We are happy petitioner has ended his case – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is the Spokesperson for the lawyers of the 2nd respondent

Spokesperson for the lawyers of the 2nd respondent, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said that they are excited that the petitioner has ended his case.



Counsel for the petitioner Mr Tsatsu Tsikta has ended the petitioner’s case in court after the third witness of the petitioner, Mr Rojo Mettle-Nunoo ended his cross-examination today Monday, February 8.



After the lawyer for the 2nd Respondent, Mr Akoto Ampaw finished cross-examining Mettle-Nunoo, Tsatsu told the court that “That is the end of our case.”



Lawyer for the EC Justin Amenuvor on Monday, February 8 moved to close his case in the ongoing election petition hearing after the cross-examination of the third witness of the petitioner, Rojo Mettle Nunoo.



Mr Amenuvor told the court that given the evidence of the petitioner’s witnesses who were crossed examined in the case, they do not want to lead any further evidence.



“Given the evidence of the petitioner’s witnesses under cross-examination so far, of those witnesses, speaking for the 1st respondent, it is the 1st respondent’s case that we do not wish to lead any further evidence and therefore we are praying that this matter proceeds under Oder 36 Rule 43 and CI 87 rule 3 (e) 5, we hereby and on that basis close our case.”



