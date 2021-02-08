General News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Petition Hearing: Allow me to answer the questions – Mettle-Nunoo to EC’s lawyer

Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo, the third witness for John Dramani Mahama for the 2020 election petition

Mr. Rojo Mettle-Nunoo, the third witness of the petitioner in the ongoing election petition hearing, told lawyer for the 1st Respondent the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr. Justine Amenuvor on Monday, February 8 that he should be given a fair opportunity to answer the questions during cross-examination.



Mr. Amenuvor had told him, “You have testified that you made a mistake in certifying the Ashanti regional sheets, is that correct?



In answer, Rojo said, “My Lords, I have indicated that I made a mistake on the Ashanti summary sheet declaration in the EC’s strong room for very specific reasons.”



Mr. Amenuvor came in again with another question saying “When did you…?” but Rojo interjected saying “I haven’t finished answering the question pleased…Am I not permitted to elaborate on that?



“I am not arguing with you, I am not arguing with my Lords, I am saying you have to give me a fair opportunity to answer the question as the witness, I must be given a fair opportunity to answer the question.”



In one of his explanations, he said “You asked me an initial question that do I know the procedure and the process in the strong room and I said that the regional results are the results submitted to the strong room should not just include the summary.



“It should include the 275 constituency results that make up that summary, You cannot present the summary without the justification of the summary.



“So logically the summary is certified in terms of by the representative so the presidential candidate in the strong room.”