'Permanent flagbearer' Mahama under pressure from 'potential president' Duffuor - Anyidoho mocks

Koku Anyidoho, dismissed former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has alleged former president John Dramani Mahama is being given a run for his money in the upcoming flagbearership race.



Anyidoho labeled Mahama as the 'permanent' flagbearer' of the party in jest of the oft-used 'presumptive flagbearer' label supporters of the former president use.



Anyidoho also labeled flagbearer hopeful and former finance minister Kwabena Duffuor, who he supports, as the 'potential president.'



His post was via a tweet accompanied by a video clip from the April 11 edition of Good Evening Ghana programme on Metro TV.



In the video, Mahama is captured touting his viability as the best man to lead the NDC to wrestle power from the NPP in the 2024 polls.



The tweet was captioned: "The, Permanent Flagbearer (PF), is most definitely under very serious pressure with the solid entry of the Potential President (PP), into the race. Just look at his body language/facial expression; not good at all. Reminds of Ras Kimono’s song; “Under Pressure…"."



The NDC is expected to hold its presidential primaries on May 13, 2023, with Mahama facing competition from two others. Duffuor and former mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu.





The, Permanent Flagbearer (PF), is most definitely under very serious pressure with the solid entry of the Potential President (PP), into the race. Just look at his body language/facial expression; not good at all. Reminds of Ras Kimono’s song; “Under Pressure…”???????????? pic.twitter.com/XZKxltYjwC — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) April 11, 2023

