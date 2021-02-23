General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

People want us stoned to death, burnt alive – LGBTQ+ Group

According to the LGBTQ+ group in Ghana, their lives are currently in danger

Executive Director of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex (LGBTQ+) Group, Alex Donkor has said its members have started receiving death threats from the public.



According to him, some section of Ghanaians want the LGBTQ+ group in Ghana stoned to death and the others who may go into hiding burnt alive.



This, he said has made them insecure as their lives are currently in danger.



In an interview with Rainbow Radio on the controversies surrounding the legalization of LGBTQ+ in Ghana, Mr Donkor said, "It is obvious. People are asking for us to be stoned to death. Some want us to be burnt alive. The threats on our members are obvious for all to see. The evidence of the volatile nature of us is there for us to see.”



”The human struggle to give the best treatment to people did not start today, in the past, people stood against slavery until it was abolished, then racism came and it still took the human struggle to fight these things for the betterment of human beings. So as we continue to give birth, we will have people who will identify as LGBTQ+. It will be unfortunate for us not to stand for the rights of all human beings,” he added.



He also expressed shock at the backlash they’ve received from various religious groups to the extent of labelling LGBTQ+ as demonic.



The Executive Director of LGBTQ+ wonders why a democratic country like Ghana cannot tolerate them.



Meanwhile, the office of community members which was recently outdoored in Tesano has been shut down.



This was done following the orders of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.