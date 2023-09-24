'People are suffocating in hardship' - Sarkodie writes to Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Sarkodie has 'written' to the president to inform him of the underlying motivation for the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests that rocked Accra for three days.



According to the artiste, who is currently in the US, suffocating hardships was at the heart of the mass action.



He observed that the tone deaf nature of the government was evident that appointees were clearly not in tune with the realities of the ordinary Ghanaian.



His letter as posted on Twitter (now X) read: "Main reason for this demonstration @NAkufoAddo is to let you know the people ( citizens ) are suffocating in hardship!



"It’s easy to overlook since most of government officials are no where close to the situation on the ground!" he stated before restating his support for protests.



"It’s a Bully when you starve someone and still ask them to follow “Rules” it’s only a matter of time," he concluded.



On the last day of the three-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests, protesters attempted to force their way through a police barricade deep into the night and march to the presidency.



This is despite the illegal arrests and police highhandedness that marred Day 1 when police arrested 49 protesters, who were detained for hours on allegations of unlawful assembly.



All of them were later released on bail.



Day 2 and 3 passed without any major incident as police barricaded the main road leading to the presidency, Jubilee House, even before the protesters began their march towards the place.



Whiles Day 2 saw the blocking of one part of the 37-Accra road, the final day saw the blocking of both sides which meant vehicular traffic was greatly constrained for the better part of the day.