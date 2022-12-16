People are saying I'm in bed with the NPP because I belong to the same tribe as Akufo-Addo - Ofosu-Ampofo

Politics of Friday, 16 December 2022

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress has said that some people in the party are accusing him of being in bed with the ruling New Patriotic Party only because he comes from the same tribe as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the claim cannot be true because, as an Akyem man, he helped the NDC win over Akufo-Addo in the 2008 elections when he was the National Organiser of the party.



Speaking in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Ofosu-Ampofo added that all the people who are accusing him of being in bed with the NPP should provide evidence of the allegations they are making against him.



"I can be suspended from the party if it is found out that I am in bed with the NPP. Why can't you come out and tell all Ghanaians that this is the evidence that you have? And then you go around saying that I'm an Akyem and Nana Addo is also an Akyem, and all of a sudden if you are an Akyem, you are in bed with the NPP.



"What is the logic in this? In 2008, when I was the National Organiser of the party, didn't they know that I am an Akyem person? I'm I not the same NDC organiser who led Prof. Mills' campaign for him to become president when he contested with the same Nana Akufo-Addo, who is an Akyem man. What has changed?



"Sometimes I pray to God to give me patience; these are issues that you cannot understand. It is not true (that I'm in bed with the NPP). And I want to challenge anybody who has evidence to provide it that I, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC, has anything to do with the NPP," he said in Twi.



The NDC chairman's remarks come after several allegations were made against him by the party's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, including him (Ofosu-Ampofo) threatening to resign over a proposal made by former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to Asiedu Nketiah, Mr. Mahama, who was tipped to be the party's flagbearer for the 2020 elections, proposed that the party hold off on making some key appointments until his election as flagbearer.



He further alleged that Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo refused, saying that he was the leader of the party and had the right to make the appointment, which included choosing the director of IT and director of elections, and threatened to resign if he was not allowed to make the appointment.



The party's national elections are slated for Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Candidates will be contesting for various positions, including the National Chairman, National Vice-Chairmen, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser, Deputy National Organiser, and the National Treasurer and Deputy National Treasurer.



Others are the National Communications Officer and Deputy, as well as the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator.



The current National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, is expected to face stiff competition from the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, for the chairmanship position.



