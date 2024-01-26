Pastor assaulted for asking married woman to go naked for prayers discharged from hospital

General News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Prophet K.B.Y. Ensonyameye, founder of Graceland Chapel International, was brutally beaten after attempting to sleep with a married woman in Awutu Bereku, Central Region.



The married woman, a church member, sought counselling from her pastor due to her marital issues.



The pastor explained that the issue in her marriage was spiritual, urging them to pray naked together.



The married woman stopped attending church, but the pastor continued calling her for prayers.



According to the married woman, every time the pastor called, she gathered her family and turned the phone on loudspeaker so that everyone, including her husband, could hear.



The family agreed to allow the pastor to visit the lady at her home, where they would hide and observe his actions.



The pastor visited the married woman at her home and requested her to go naked for prayers.



She then instructed the pastor to lead while she picked something and returned to him in the bedroom.



The pastor then went naked while the lady went to call the entire family into the room.



The family beat the pastor to a pulp.



The pastor was admitted to the Winneba Trauma and Specialised Hospital for treatment.



He has since been discharged.