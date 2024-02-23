Passengers must remove footwear for screening at Ghana’s Airports – GACL

General News of Friday, 23 February 2024

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has announced the immediate implementation of a mandatory shoe removal policy for passengers at screening checkpoints across all airports in the country.



In a statement, GACL notified the public of a directive from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) requiring all individuals, including passengers, to remove their shoes during security screenings at Ghanaian airports.



This directive aligns with GCAA's responsibility to enforce security measures aimed at protecting air transport, lives, and property, as stated in Section 17.4.5(1) of the Ghana Civil Aviation (Aviation Security) Directives.



According to GACL, no person is permitted to enter a sterile or security-restricted area without undergoing proper screening of their person, carry-on baggage, goods, or other articles.



In light of this development, GACL has called for the cooperation of the general public to ensure smooth operations at all airports across the country.



