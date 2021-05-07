PHOTOS: Second dose of 350,000 AstraZeneca COVID vaccines arrive in Ghana

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Ghana has this morning, May 7, taken delivery of some 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines to kick-start the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.



The consignment which was formally meant for the Democratic Republic of Congo was sent to Ghana, through the COVAX facility.



The Ministry of Health confirming the move in a tweet said the vaccines arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) via a Turkish Airline plane.



"The government of Ghana has this morning received 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines to kick-start the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme. The consignment which is under the Covax facility arrived from DR Congo through Istanbul on a Turkish Airline," the tweet read.



Already, the Ghana Health Service says it has administered some 849,527 doses of the vaccines as at Friday, April 30, 2021 with a total of 966,850 received under various partnerships.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a recent interview with CNN said Ghana intends to vaccinate some 20 million people by the end of 2021 in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.



