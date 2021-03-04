General News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

PHOTOS: Big shots arrive at Supreme Court ahead of hearing

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa arriving at the Supreme Court

Petitioner in the election petition case before the Supreme court, John Dramani Mahama together with his lawyers and respondents, Electoral Commission and President Akufo-Addo will know the fate of the appeal after almost 2 months of hearing, today.



The petition hearing, which first began on January 14 lasted for most parts of January and February.



Among other things, the court has heard arguments from petitioners on why, on one part, the declaration of December 9, 2020, should be struck out, and why there was no error in the declaration by the EC.



Lawyers of both parties; the petitioners and respondents have started arriving at the apex court of the land to hear the final judgement of the 7-member panel of judges headed by Chief Justice Anin Yeboah.



Below are photos from the Supreme Court on Judgement Day:































