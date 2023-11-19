PHOTOS: Ashanti tradition on display as mourners defy rains at Theresa Kufuor's funeral

General News of Sunday, 19 November 2023

The final funeral rites for the former First Lady Theresa Kufuor took place at the Heroes Park in Kumasi on Saturday, November 18, 2023.



The former First Lady died at her home in Peduase, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, October 1, at the age of 87.



She was married to a former president of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor.



Even when the rains started falling at a point in the ceremony, mourners took shade and returned to continue the procession that filed past the dais where the widower and the family were seated.



The government delegation was led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, both men accompanied by their spouses.



There was also a representative of the Asantehene president as well as Members of Parliament and a high-powered delegation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



There were also members of the diplomatic corps as well as family and friends of the late First Lady who were present to commiserate with the widower, John Agyekum Kufuor.



