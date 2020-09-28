Regional News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: GNA

Oxfam-NCCE collaborate to educate residents of Sekondi-Takoradi on coronavirus

Mr. Kwame Lan Tugbenu, Metro Director of the NCCE speaking to the members of the community

The Sekondi -Takoradi Metropolitan office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), with the support of Oxfam, an international donor organization has educated over 1000 citizens on the harmful effects on ignoring the COVID-19 protocols.



The education according to Mr. Kwame Lan Tugbenu, the Metro Director of the NCCE was conducted in Churches, disability groups, and communities within the Metropolis.



He said the awareness-raising Campaign on the COVID-19 pandemic started in July to deepen public consciousness about the prevention and management of the virus, including Government measures and directives in response to the pandemic in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.



He stated that COVID -19 was not a myth and that the disease could attack any group of people.



"The disease is transmitted through droplet and can be picked up from touching surfaces which had already been infected with associated symptoms, including fever; a running nose; cough; sore throat; shortness of breath; - body pains; headache and loss of smell".



Some of the participants called for more awareness despite the downward trend of infection in the country now.



Miss Vida Asheley Amanor, Civic Education Officer Sensitisized community members on the need to observe all government regulations on the disease.



The commission distributed some nose masks and sanitizers to the participants.



Ms. Rita Adu-Cheremeh - Assistant Civic Education Officer and Ms Enyonam Blekotse, Chief Field Officer conducted Dawn and dusk and markets education respectively.





