Overspeeding driver hits 2 lovers, drags them into river at Agona Swedru

Regional News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

What began as a smooth and memorable night for two lovers at Agona Swedru in the Central Region ended with one battling for life while the body of the other went missing in the Akora River.



The incident, according to eyewitnesses, happened after a reckless overspeeding driver in an unregistered Toyota Camry hit the duo after losing control at a sharp curve.



Graphic.com.gh reports that the driver, after initiating the sharp curve lost control and veered off his lane to the left side, hit the two lovers and a shop before entering the river around 2 am on Saturday.



One of three occupants of the Toyota Camry died upon admission at the Agona Swedru Government hospital after they were rushed there.



The boyfriend of the lady is reportedly responding to treatment after he was rescued from the river together with the three occupants of the vehicle.



But his girlfriend is yet to be found as she was also knocked into the river during the accident.



Graphic.com.gh's Gilbert Mawuli Agbey reports that her body was yet to be found as at midday on Saturday.



Eyewitnesses at the scene of the accident report that the driver of the Toyota Camry, together with two other occupants, yet to be identified, was moving from the Texaco direction towards Chapel Square when it occurred.



They furthered that the lovers were standing in front of a shop on the left side of the road towards the main Swedru bridge across the river.



Residents who were present rushed to the scene after the accident but could only rescue four of the victims from the river as the lady’s body could not be found.



