Over politicization of education cause of indiscipline in schools – Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Editor in Chief of the Insight newspaper

The Managing Editor for the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has attributed the indiscipline among Senior High students in the country to the over politicization of education by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



Some final year students partaking in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) called the President names after they complained that the science paper was difficult.



Some of the students in other schools attacked their invigilators and others vandalized school properties.



After the incident, GES issued a statement dismissing 14 students in connection with the acts of indiscipline and vandalism recorded in some schools in the ongoing West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



GES also barred these students from writing their remaining exams organized by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).



The President, however, asked the Ministry of Education to engage with the Ghana Education service and reconsider its decision.



According to the President everyone deserves a second chance in life, and is, thus, hopeful that the students will be allowed by the GES to take their final examinations as scheduled. Indeed, all other punishment imposed by the relevant authorities should remain in place.



Commenting on the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, The Managing Editor for the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, noted that the “Akufo-Addo graduates” have been placed in a certain privileged position and therefore feel over-privileged.



“Where from the Akufo-Addo graduate tag. Over politicization of education, placing the children in a certain privileged position and so on and if the children feel over over-privileged and react in a certain way then we want to complain”, he added.





