Over 200 lives lost to road accidents in three regions from January to September - NRSA

242 people perished in roads accidents from January to September 2020

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has said over 242 people have died in various road crashes from January to September 2020 in the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo regions alone.



According to Regional Manager of the NRSA for the aforementioned regions, Kwasi Agyenim Boateng, about 810 persons also sustained various degrees of injury in the road accidents over the period.



In a report filed by CitiNews, about 42 persons were also victims of pedestrian knockdowns. Per details provided in the report, 17 of such incidents were recorded in the Ahafo Region, while only two were in Bono Region and 23 from Bono East.



Also, per statistics given by Mr Agyenim Boateng 304 motor bike accidents were recorded in the three regions.



In spite of the number of accidents recorded, Mr Agyenim Boateng insisted that his outfit remains resolute in educating road users about need to observe safety measures.



“The Authority has intensified its education efforts and outreach programmes as well as fulfilling its mandate of development of road safety education in the three regions of Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions,” Kwasi Agyenim Boateng said during a sensitisation programme for drivers at the main Sunyani Lorry Station.

















