Over 14,000 teachers have not been paid - NAGRAT

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is saying that the payment of teachers’ salaries and arrears remains a challenge as over 14,000 teachers have not received their salaries.



This was revealed by the President of the Association, Mr. Eric Angel Carbonu, in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



“What is baffling is that over fourteen thousand (14,000) teachers for the past three months have not been paid. They said there is some audit service for validation and audit service has given the names to the Ghana Education Service.



Those teachers have not been paid their salaries. They are active and working in the school. So why should audit service take their monies?”.



According to him, some politicians are announcing that teachers have been paid which is contrary to the reality on the ground.



He thus advised that government must critically assess the issue of salaries and arrears and payment of teachers; doing so with the involvement and engagement of teachers.



“The government will have to look at the arrears issues critically and deal with the problem of arrears.



There is still a problem with regards to payment and non-payment of certain categories of teachers. Involvement or engagement of the teachers is very important in decision making”, he said.



Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in his statement during the launch of their party’s manifesto indicated that all teachers in the country have been paid the arrears owned them.



The General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Musah, has, however, told members of the Association to disregard the vice president’s claim; stating that the arrears have not been paid.





