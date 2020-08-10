General News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Over 1,000 candidates of Bright SHS relocate to write exams at Opass

Some students of Bright Senior High protesting after their first paper

Over 1,000 students of Bright Senior High School, a private School in Akyem Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region will from today Monday begin writing the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination at Ofori Panin Senior High School.



This follows WAEC’s decision to relocate the exams centre over assaults on some of its officials and a journalist.



The unexpected situation though inconvenienced the students, they are poised to write the exams.



Some of the students say they were denied writing the Integrated Science paper after they stepped out to maintain their menstrual hygiene.



Despite the inconveniences shuttling to their new exams center, the candidates are hopeful of coming out with flying colors.



Meanwhile, management of Bright Senior High School has condemned acts of violence that occurred on Thursday.



Disciplinary Committee of the school has commenced its own internal investigation into the incident.



Meanwhile, the Proprietor of the school Bright Amponsah has denied inciting the students against WAEC officials.



He said WAEC took over the examination Center and prevented all teachers including himself from entering the premises.



He has released footage where WAEC Security details prevented him from entering his own school compound.





