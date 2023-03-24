Our leaders have made politics the quickest way to amass wealth, hence race to become MP – Analyst

Politics of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Political analyst Samuel Boateng says the recent interest that some young people have shown in going to parliament is because our leaders have made it appear as if one can only survive and make quick money through politics.



He claimed that some of these young people, including creatives and other professionals, are going to parliament for the sake of the people they want to represent, but they see the office as the quickest way to amass wealth.



“Our leaders have made it look as if the only way to make quick money is to join politics and seek political power,” he said on Nyakonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm. This is concerning for the country. Making politics the sole source of wealth creation is disastrous for Ghana’s development.



There are professionals, such as doctors, who have abandoned their patients in their pursuit of power. What kind of value and impact will they have on the people? When these people gain power, they fail to serve the people and instead want the people to serve them.”



He emphasised that successive governments have failed to inspire Ghanaians to believe in themselves and their work and that they do not care about the citizens, so “all these professionals want to join politics in the hope of amassing wealth.”