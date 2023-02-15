Our democracy is sick, who is Gabby Otchere-Darko? - Dr Amu Darko

General News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

The founder and leader of the African Reform Movement (ARM), Dr Nii Amu Darko, has criticized New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, for his attack on the immediate past Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, and pensioners who are picketing over the government's Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.



Speaking in an Onua TV interview, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Amu Darko said that Gabby is a nobody and cannot talk about the former Chief Justice like he did.



The leader of ARM, who has indicated his intentions of contesting in the 2024 presidential elections, added that it is only in Ghana that people like Gabby will be tolerated.



“What we call democracy is very, very sick in this country because really who is Otchere-Darko to be directing government policy? He is Nana Addo’s nephew and so?



“Is he a Member of Parliament, what is his mandate? Is he a member of the executive? In fact, is he a member of the gaged judiciary? What is his position in society that he will direct government police or speak to government police with the authority?



“That is never seen in any civilised democracy. And people tolerate it and that is why you are asking me about his comments. He should even be mentioned because by mentioning him you are giving him more oxygen,” he said.



“Who is Gabby? Bring him here to come and take to me. Bring him here, he will run away,” he added.



Background



The former Chief Justice of Ghana, Sophia Akuffo, who was appointed by President Akufo-Addo, has for the past few days made headlines after she joined retirees in picketing at the Ministry of Finance in Accra over the government’s plan to include their bonds in its Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, stated that the gesture by the former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, to picket the Finance Ministry together with pensioner bondholders was done in error.



According to him, the offer to self-exempt has been given to pensioners, therefore, there is no need to picket when they could just self-exempt.



Even though her intentions may be genuine, Gabby said, he added that she did not have a full grasp of the issues.



