Otumfuo destools Kwasohene for bribery, perjury – Report

The King of the Ashanti Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Nana Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has reportedly destooled the chief of Ejisu Kwaso, Nana Nketia Boampon.



According to multiple reports, the destoolment of Nana Nketia was ordered by Otumfuo during a sitting of the Asanteman Traditional Council tribunal on Thursday, June 8, 2023.



The appearance of Kwasohene at the tribunal is said to be on the back of an alleged payment of GHC120,000.00 made to him by one Mr Gyimah, a royal at Kwaso who had shown interest in a vacant Dikro Stool at Kwaso.



The amount is said to have been the initial payment of GHC300,000.00 agreed upon between Nana Boampon and the said Mr Gyimah for the vacant stool.



Called before the Asantehene, the Kwasohene is said to have committed the inexcusable act of perjury by earlier disavowing the allegation and later admitting to taking the said amount following intense interrogation.



He is also alleged to have engaged in the multiple sale of lands.



His removal as chief of Kwaso was immediately ordered by the Asantehene.



The destoolment of Kwasohene comes a few days after the Asantehene ordered the destoolment of the chief of Antoa, Nana Owusu Agyeman I.



According to multiple palace sources, the Asantehene ruled against the 96-year-old and ordered his destoolment as the chief of Antoa during a judicial hearing on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Manhyia Palace.



Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, who had held the position of Antoahene for over two decades, is reported to have violated customary procedures by appointing his nephew to take over his reign while he is still alive.



After being confronted by his kinsmen and elders who suggested that he should have sought the permission of the King before taking such action, he allegedly denigrated the Asantehene.



Following Otumfuo's ruling on Monday evening, official rites for the destoolment of Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman were immediately set into motion in the town of Antoa.



The chief is also alleged to have been charged with various improper acts, including the alleged multiple sale of lands.













