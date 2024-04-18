Don’t hang onto industries you can’t maintain and run – Otumfuo to Government

General News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

starrfm.com.gh

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged the government to diversify companies it cannot maintain and run efficiently.



According to him, there are several government companies and entities that are struggling that can do well with private partnerships.



He disclosed this during the commissioning of a 430-kilometre natural gas pipeline by Genser Energy from Nyinahin to Anwomase in the Ashanti Region.



“It’s about time that the government realizes that it’s not going to work for the government to be involved in setting up companies without involving the private sector, it doesn’t work.



"The government should confront policies and involve the private sector and you can attract more investors into the country which will create more employment.



“VRA and others are all government establishments, let’s give it out and diversify them into the private sector and get more money there and get the right people to do it.



"GRIDCo and others let’s give them the money and get the qualified people... and let them work. Electricity Company is in a situation where we don’t know, but that also must be diversified and given to the private sector,” Otumfuo stated.



He continued: “Why are we still holding on when we don’t have the money? We’re not able to collect all the taxes we want, we’re going to IMF and all those for money. We’re hanging on to industries we cannot maintain and run.



“It’s about time we face reality and decide on what government should be doing and what the private sector should be doing. This is a testimony of the private sector and they were able to attract investors,” he stressed.