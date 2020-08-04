General News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, wife register for voters ID card

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II displaying his voter ID card

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, together with his wife Lady Julia acquired their respective voter identification card on Monday at the Manhyia Palace registration centre.



The King was accompanied by Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South and Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah, and the Ashanti Regional Director of Electoral Commission, Ben Banor-Bio and other members of the royal family.



The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, August 3, 2020, also took his turn to register for a voter ID card at the Rock of Ages registration centre in Kyebi, in the Eastern Region.



Accompanied by his wife, the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and his daughters, President Akufo-Addo was taken through the COVID-19 protocols, presented his Ghana Card, as proof of identification, before he was registered by the officials at the centre.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has announced that as at Saturday, August 1, the beginning of the final phase of the nationwide voter registration exercise, 15,108,687 applicants had successfully registered.



According to the commission, these current figures have already exceeded the commission's target of registering 15 million eligible Ghanaian voters.





