Regional News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: GNA

Oti Region records two new cases of coronavirus

Ghana has recorded a total number of 61,489 cases

Dr Osei Kuffour Afreh, Oti Regional Director of Health Services has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in the Oti Region.



In a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said they were the first set of confirmed cases in the Region, this year.



Dr Afreh stated that they were from a set of seven samples that were taken from suspected cases at St. Joseph's Hospital in Nkwanta South Municipal on January 18, and sent to the laboratory on January 19, after the patients complained of signs and symptoms.



It stated all treatment centres would be prepared and staff deployed to them for the management of COVID-19 cases, while steps were taken for management of the cases and contact tracing.



Correct and consistent wearing of nose masks would be enforced on public gathering, travelers, and many other places to avoid the spread of the disease.



It tasked the rapid response teams to beef up at the entry points of the Region, social distancing must be observed, contact tracing and increasing sensitisation must be continued.