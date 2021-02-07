General News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Oppong Nkrumah shocked Mahama’s lawyers are describing Supreme Court as best after Friday’s sitting

Information Minister-designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has chided the John Dramani Mahama’s team after just five paragraphs were taken from Robert Joseph Mettle-Nonoo’s witness statement.



John Dramani Mahama’s team of Lawyers have since the start of the 2020 election petition always had their applications dismissed from the court as irrelevant to the case.



But on Friday, February 5 sitting, the party chalked some form of victory as only five out of 32 paragraphs were taken from their third witness’ statement.



The spokesperson for the team Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine indicated that it was “a great victory”.



But reacting to the position of the John Mahama team, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah indicated that he is shocked that for the first time in the life of the John Dramani Mahama’s team, they are praising the court describing it as one of the best.



To him, it’s imperative that the court is not bastardized just because pleadings brought before it is dismissed.



“You notice that our friends when they don’t get their prayers upheld they come here and they say it doesn’t make sense, they are not being fair.



“Today when some of their arguments are upheld, they say the court is the best court that they have seen. So they must be consistent, we have been consistent from day one,” he stated.



