General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Online porn publication increased post-coronavirus lockdown - Police

Ghanaian laws frown on child pornography

In the post COVID-19 lockdown period, the police recorded a spike relative to the publication of obscene pictures and videos online with attendant cases of extortion.



This was disclosed by Director of the Cybercrime Unit and Child Protection Digital and Forensic Laboratory, Assistant Commissioner of Police(ACP) Gustav Herbert Yankson.



He spoke with the state-owned Ghanaian Times newspaper in Accra.



According to ACP Yankson, the Cybercrime Unit at the CID Headquarters in June 2020 identified two Telegram channels engaging in the publication of nude images. The channels were named hotstage and leaks.



Ghana imposed a targeted lockdown in late March 2020, which measure was lifted in April.



The cybercrime unit along with the National Cyber Security Centre deployed operatives who eventually arrested one of the main suspects behind the channels. Joseph Asante was picked up at his residence at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.



The suspect, also known as, King Pluto, is a level 100 student of an unnamed university. He was said to have posted more than 200 nude pictures and videos online.



The Times report also added that Asante had been granted police enquiry bail as he faces among others, charges relating to obscenity, child pornography, extortion and illegal possession, knowledge or use of examination papers.



The issue of exam papers relates to WAEC exam materials retrieved from the suspect during his arrest. Other accomplices are being actively sought by the police.